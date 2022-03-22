Watch as car 'explodes' into flames outside Chesterfield home - as police probe arson attack
Onlookers have described how a car ‘exploded’ into flames when it was torched outside a Chesterfield home.
Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses to the arson attack, which happened at about 11pm on Thursday, March 17 in Brimington.
A force spokesperson said on Monday: “The car was set alight in Wikeley Way, causing significant damage.”
Resident Yildiray Kaya, who took this video footage of the incident on Thursday night, described it as a ‘massive fire’ after a car 'exploded’ on the driveway.
Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Derbyshire police, including reference 22*155418.
Facebook – send officers a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the police contact centre @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Phone – call officers on 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously and in confidence, on 0800 555 111.