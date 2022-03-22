Police concerned for safety of Derbyshire man who has vanished

Officers say Darren John Terzoniwas reported missing from the South Normanton area on Friday, March 18.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Darren was last seen around 3pm on Thursday, March 17. He is white, around 5ft 6in, and has short ginger hair and a beard.

Darren John Terzoniwas has gone missing from his Derbyshire home. Image: Derbyshire police.

“The 53-year-old was last seen wearing a hooded top and jogging bottoms, and it is possible he may be in the Alfreton or Derby areas.

“If you have seen Darren, or know where he might be, please contact us on the details below quoting reference 34-180322.”

• Facebook – send officers a private message via /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website – complete the online contact form here.