Snow forecast for parts of Derbyshire amid Storm Arwen warnings

Areas in the Peak District could see snow on Friday and Saturday.

According to the current Met Office forecast, snow is forecast to start falling in Buxton from 4pm on Friday, turning heavy at 8pm and 9pm. Heavy snow is also expected in the town between midnight and 6am on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow is expected in parts of Derbyshire, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning of wind in Derbyshire between midnight and 6pm on Saturday as Storm Arwen sweeps in.

Dan Suri, Met Office principal meteorologist, said: “Storm Arwen is associated with a deep low pressure system that will impact the northeast in particular from Friday, but will also bring wider impacts to the UK with high winds, rain and some snow probable over the high ground.

“Storm Arwen’s impacts are mainly associated with high winds as the storm sinks southwards and will widely bring gusts of up to 65mph in coastal areas, although slightly stronger in the northeast, with in excess of 75mph possible in exposed locations.”

Storm Arwen brings with it the risk of disruption to travel, power cuts and potential damage.

RAC breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams said: “The settled weather being experienced by much of the country will end abruptly with the arrival of Storm Arwen, and will lead to some really challenging driving conditions.

“High winds can seriously affect vehicle handling, so drivers need to make sure that strong gusts don’t take them by surprise.

“It’s important to adjust your driving in windy conditions by slowing down, being very careful when passing high-sided vehicles on exposed stretches of motorway as you can be buffeted off course, and keeping a firm grip on the steering wheel.

“Drivers should also remember to give extra space to cyclists and motorcyclists when overtaking.

“In extreme windy conditions, bridges may also be closed and trees may fall so it’s important to allow extra time for journeys.

“With forecasters predicting strong winds together with colder conditions, drivers should take this opportunity to prepare their vehicles for winter by checking oil and coolant levels."