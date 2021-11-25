Chesterfield named as the happiest place to live in the East Midlands

This is according to estate agent Rightmove’s annual Happy at Home index.

The town beat off competition from the likes of Nottingham, Derby and Mansfield to take the top spot in the East Midlands.

Chesterfield from above.

Chesterfield was also named the 68th happiest place to live in the whole of Great Britain.

The Happy at Home study asked people a number of questions about their area, including:

Are people polite and friendly?

Does the area have great green spaces?

Is there a real sense of community spirit?

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “It’s great to hear that Chesterfield has been rated as the happiest place to live in the East Midlands.

“Our borough features some fantastic attractions like our five green flag awarded parks and green spaces, our popular theatres, our historic market and lots more.

“These, together with our fantastic community spirit that we have seen throughout the pandemic, contribute to making Chesterfield a great place to live."

She added: “Our priorities as a council will help ensure Chesterfield continues to be a fantastic place to live.

“We’re committed to expanding our cultural assets, improving our town centres, investing in our parks, creating new jobs and housing.

“This will all combine to ensure Chesterfield remains a thriving borough with a high quality of life for our residents.”

For more information about the Happy at Home index, visit www.rightmove.co.uk/news/happy-at-home