More Cross Country trains to serve Chesterfield station after campaign

CrossCountry Trains will add more services to its timetables which call at Chesterfield station from next month after a campaign by the area’s political leaders.

Passengers faced a reduction in trains stopping at Chesterfield in 2020, which the company blamed on the pandemic.

CrossCountry Trains, which operates services between the south west and north east, withdrew the Chesterfield stop on many of its services – meaning passengers travelling to places such as Birmingham and Newcastle needed to change trains in Derby or Sheffield.

CrossCountry Trains operate servces through Chesterfield to the south west and north east and Scotland.

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley says he has held regular meetings with the management of CrossCountry to press the case for further services to be returned.

This has seen additional trains put on over the course of the last year and led to the announcement of these additional 30 stops per week.

“I’m very pleased that CrossCountry have again chosen to return services to Chesterfield station,” Mr Rowley said.

“Getting better infrastructure and services in place is a key priority for me as North East Derbyshire’s local MP and it is one of the reasons why I have been pushing this for the last year. I am glad that CrossCountry are taking another step forward in restoring services in a few weeks’ time.

“We are continuing to make good progress locally in terms of infrastructure and services.

"In the last year alone, we have seen £25 million to regenerate Clay Cross, £25 million to regenerate Staveley, funds for a new school on The Avenue, the breaking of ground on the new Urgent Care Village at the Royal Hospital and now the further restoration of local train services.”

CrossCountry Trains will restore a further six weekday services from December 12.

Additional stops will be made weekdays at 1.03pm, 3.03pm and 9.06pm (northbound) and 1.08pm, 8.08pm and 10.25pm (southbound).

CrossCountry faced criticism last summer after initially scrapping all stops at the town’s railway station – before a partial U-turn saw peak-time services resume.