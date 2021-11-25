See inside 'stunning' new Albert Einstein-themed bar set to open in Chesterfield tomorrow

Albert’s jüngerer bruder, the town’s newest bar and kitchen, will open to the public on Friday, November 26, with ‘a spot of live music, great beers and unique meals’.

Designs for the bar are based on what the team believe Einstein’s study might have looked like.

The ‘stunning’ oak paneling is complemented by beautiful leather and copper pieces and the look is completed with some eccentric pieces and objects of interest.

Directors Benjamin Parr and Robin Howdle boast a collective 45 years in the bar and leisure industry across the UK.

They are adding to their existing repertoire in Chesterfield, which already includes popular venues Einstein’s and The Association.

Benjamin said: “I am so thrilled to be launching a new venue in what has become my home town.

"We’ve been looking for the right opportunity for a new and exciting venture in the area for some time.

"We’re pleased to be creating more than 20 jobs for local people.”

Robin added: “We hope to bring something new to enhance the many great venues that Chesterfield already has and we are seeking to offer something for all tastes.

"We’re really proud to be delivering such a great range of products.”

An exclusive range of draught European beers, displayed across a crafted copper bridge font, and traditional ceramic pumps, will include Erdinger, Bitburger, Duvel 666, Veltins, Hoegarden and Camden Pale Ale.

Fridges will be stocked with a great selection of world and craft beers, including gluten-free products and local brews, and a selection of craft cider.

There will also be an ‘incomparable’ cocktail and wine selection.

Opening from 11am daily, Albert’s will be serve dishes throughout the daytime and evening.

Favourites will include Bert’s Pork Ribs, a 28-day dry-aged T-bone steak, drunken musselsand stuffed red peppers.

Albert’s will offer a variety of vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and children’s meals. Freshly brewed coffees and specialty teas will be available daily at the bar.

The venue will also provide exclusive evenings of entertainment, including live music nights.