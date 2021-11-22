The Hidden Knight has replaced the old Welbeck Inn on Soresby Street. After undergoing an extensive refurbishment, we sent our photographer to get a preview of what customers can expect at the newest member of Chesterfield’s nighttime economy.
1. The Hidden Knight
From the outside, things may not look all that different to the Welbeck Inn.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Bar
However, the new owner has undertaken an extensive refurbishment of the pub’s interior.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. What’s on tap?
The Hidden Knight has a range of spirits, wines and two of its own beers- a pilsner and a real ale.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The first of many new customers
General Manager, Rebecca Hurd, hoped people would appreciate the “family feel” of the pub, and wants it to be a place where staff and customers know each other by name.
Photo: Brian Eyre