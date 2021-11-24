Chesterfield pub to host purple themed New Year’s celebration party in memory Gracie Spinks
A Chesterfield pub is set to see in the New Year in style as it turns purple in memory of Gracie Spinks.
The Crown and Cushion, on Low Pavement in the town centre, will host a purple New Year’s celebration party on December 31.
It has been organised by Zowie Shirley, who is part of the Gracie’s Law campaign, with help of the pub’s landlords Cheryl and Kevin Gray.
Zowie said: “Purple was Gracie’s favourite colour and all money raised will be going to Stalking Victims Support UK in memory of Gracie.
"It’s free entry and there’ll be karaoke which Gracie enjoyed doing.”
Those behind the Gracie’s Law campaign recently raised £700 for the charity with a Bonfire Night event at Brampton Manor.
Alongside fundraising, the group are running an online petition to help tackle stalking which has attracted a little over 80,000 signatures – but it needs at least 100,000 to be considered for a Parliamentary debate.
To support the petition, click here.