Marine Cadet from Chesterfield praised for honouring Chris Henchliffe at his graveside

The day after Remembrance Sunday, Josh Brown went to Boythorpe Cemetery with his grandparents to pay their respects at their loved ones’ graves.

While there, they got talking to Yvonne Henchliffe, who was at her son Chris’s final resting place.

Marine Cadet Josh Brown paid his respects to Chesterfield's Chris Henchliffe at his grave.

Yvonne explained to 13-year-old Josh that Chris had been in the army and served in Afghanistan before he sadly lost his life aged 26 following an incident on a night out in Chesterfield town centre in 2016.

Without prompt, Parkside Community School pupil Josh – who was wearing his Marine Cadet uniform – then stood in front of Chris’s stone and saluted him.

“It was a very emotional moment and reduced me, my mum and Josh’s grandparents to tears,” said Yvonne, who took a picture of the special moment.

“For the first time in a while I felt able to stay at Chris’s grave for longer than the quick tidy up. I even chatted to him and knelt and kissed his stone.

“Josh is an amazing young man – we feel honoured to have met him and we’d like to thank him for what he did that day.

“It meant a lot to us.”

Josh’s grandmother Sue Jones added: “As a family we’re all so proud of Josh.

“The day before paying his respects to Chris in such a lovely way, he took part in Remembrance Sunday parades in Chesterfield and Staveley to honour the fallen.

“He’s a wonderful young man.”

Lt (SCC) Alexander Fawbert, Josh’s commanding officer at Chesterfield Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets, also praised and congratulated him.

“Marine Cadet Brown is an outstanding young man and I must commend him for his actions,” she said.

“To bring any crumb of comfort to Mrs Henchcliffe at this difficult time is an example of Marine Cadet Brown doing his duty.

“To honour her and her son by paying his respects, to acknowledge his sacrifice, is remarkable.

“Well done, Marine Cadet Brown.”

She also offered her condolences to Yvonne and her family.