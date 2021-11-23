Derbyshire jobseeker's anger at 'farcical' public transport system after missing out on three jobs

Rob Baker, 47, lives in Creswell and is hoping to get a factory job in either Chesterfield or Worksop.

However, during his job search Rob has discovered the first bus to both towns from anywhere close to his home would get him there after the 6am clocking-on time at most factory sites.

At weekends, Rob said the situation is even worse, despite the seven-day economy in place at the majority of workplaces.

Rob Baker, of Creswell, Derbyshire, is trying to find work but has been unable to take jobs because of public transport problems.

After a struggle with mental health, Rob is keen to get back to work but says he is being held back.

"I want to go to work but keep missing out on jobs because of this farcical situation,” Rob, of Ann Street, said.

"It must be affecting so many people who are looking for work.

"We live in an area with some of the biggest distribution centres and other factories in the country, but the people who want to work there need a car to get to work on time.

“It’s ridiculous. I don’t want to get a car. I prefer public transport for the social side of actually meeting different people each day.

"It is a massive disservice to the poorest people in society.”

Rob would use the 77 Stagecoach bus to reach both Chesterfield and Worksop.

According to Stagecoach’s latest timetable, on a weekday the first bus to Worksop from Creswell arrives at 6.17am and the first service to Chesterfield arrives at 6.12am.

"Creswell has a really good service the rest of the day,” he said.

"Just not when people need to get to work. That should be the priority, not shopping or leisure.

"Why can’t they take one bus off in the middle of the day for an earlier one?”

A Stagecoach spokesperson said “We are working closely with our local authority partners to ‘build back better’ post-Covid, but our immediate priority is to recruit enough bus drivers so that we are once again fully staffed, to allow us to provide a full service for customers.

"At present there are no plans to provide an earlier bus than the pre-Covid timetable on the 77 service.”

Rob’s MP, Bolsover’s Mark Fletcher, has been asked for comment.