30 pictures from Chesterfield’s Christmas light switch-on 2021

The annual Christmas lights switch-on event in Chesterfield returned on Sunday complete with a festive market and entertainment enough to get anyone into the holiday spirit.

It promised to be bigger and better with a stage show in New Square offering a variety of different performers including choirs, dancing robots and children’s characters.

Elsewhere, the Christmas market in Market Square and the Market Hall offered visitors the chance to grab a bargain from over 100 different traders, while there was a treat for vinyl lovers as Chesterfield Record Fair also took place on the same day.

An interactive experience at Santa’s Post Office at Vicar Lane also allowed little ones to meet the elves before writing their letter to Santa, posting it in the magical post box and watching as it is sent to the North Pole.

Eager crowds then watched Chesterfield then burst into light at around 4.45pm as the big switch-on took place.

Here’s some wonderful images from the Chesterfield Christmas light switch-on 2021 courtesy of our photographer Brian Eyre, with others submitted by Nick Rhodes from Hasland.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Chesterfield 2021 Christmas lights switch on Here's our gallery of pictures from Chesterfield's Christmas light switch-on 2021 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield 2021 Christmas lights switch on Families were able to meet the Minions, Bob and Kevin, at Rykneld Square Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Chesterfield 2021 Christmas lights switch on Crowds gathered throughout the day ahead of the light switch-on at 4.45pm Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Chesterfield 2021 Christmas lights switch on Chesterfield started the countdown to Christmas in style Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales