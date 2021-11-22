Safety concerns about 'dangerous' north Derbyshire country road after three accidents in a week

Councillors and residents say there have been three separate accidents on Mansfield Road, between Glapwell and Bolsover, in the space of a week.

Increased traffic because of nearby ‘rat-runs’ towards the M1 have been blamed after the incidents, which took place at the crossroads with Main Street, between Palterton and Scarcliffe.

Derbyshire County Council says it will send road safety officers to the scene to see what measures are suitable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calls have been made to slow traffic and improve safety on a ‘dangerous’ stretch of country road in between Glapwell and Bolsover.

Glapwell resident Sarah Bister said: “The road towards Bolsover from Glapwell has a bad bend at Losk Lane and then further up there is a crossroads at Mansfield Road.

“Rylah Hill ends up bringing you out of Palterton just before the crossroads. It gets snarled up when there are hold-ups in Glapwell, which is quite frequently.”

Sarah, who has been campaigning against a major housing development in Glapwell, says an increase in cars is inevitable if more homes are built in the area.

Coun Joan Dixon, Derbyshire county councillor for Bolsover south, said she had asked for steps to be taken on the road.

“After hearing about three separate incidents at the junction across Mansfield Road between Palterton and Scarcliffe last week alone, I have formally requested that traffic lights be put at that junction,” she said in a post on Facebook.

"Some new signage went in a couple of years ago and lighting but accidents seem to be happening more and more frequently.

“There seems to be more and more cars using the junction on their way to Rylah Hill and the motorway.

"Also, when the motorway is shut, which seems to happen very frequently, the route becomes even more busy with drivers who don't know the area.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said this week: “We received and responded to Councillor Dixon’s request for us to look at traffic lights in this location.

"One of our traffic safety officers will undertake a site visit to see what the issues might be, and if there are any measures that may help.”