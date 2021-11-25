Children taken to hospital after incident outside Derbyshire school
Two children have been taken to hospital after an incident outside a school in Derbyshire this afternoon.
Police said a a motorcycle collided with three children outside Heanor Gate Spencer Academy on Kirkley Drive, Heanor, at around 3pm.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Two of the children have been taken to hospital.
“The two youths who were riding the motorcycle ran off towards Shipley Park.
"Witnesses are now being sought.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 591 of November 25.
