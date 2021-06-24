Questions asked over Mission Impossible 7 filming in Derbyshire

Over the last several weeks, work has been taking place to create a train crash set at the former Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton.

Filming for the dramatic scene – and site clearance – had been expected to be finished by now.

When will filming take place?

However, when the Derbyshire Times visited the site recently, all was quiet.

People have also contacted us and taken to social media to ask what is going on.

We asked Paramount Pictures for a reason for the delay in filming, when shooting will take place, and how long it will last.

However, we had not received a response by the time of publication.

Earlier this month, Paramount Pictures said production on Mission Impossible 7 in the UK had to be stopped for two weeks due to positive Covid-19 tests within the crew.

In a statement, the company said: “We have temporarily halted production on Mission Impossible 7 until June 14 due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing.

“We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

It is not known how many people tested positive for the disease.

In December, an audio recording released by The Sun newspaper appeared to show Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, 58, shouting and swearing at a film crew, warning them to keep 2m away from one other.

“I don't ever want to see it again, ever!” he could be heard shouting.

“And if you don't do it, you're fired.”