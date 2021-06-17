Mission Impossible 7: All quiet at Derbyshire's Darlton Quarry set - when will filming resume?

Production had been temporarily halted due to positive Covid-19 tests within the crew – but when will it restart?
Documents from Derbyshire County Council state that more road closures will be in place until June 26, in both Moisty Lane and Middleton Lane.
Based on information from the planning documents submitted to the Peak District National Park Authority, these will be to accommodate both rehearsals and two days of shooting.
Earlier this month, Paramount Pictures said: “We have temporarily halted production on Mission Impossible 7 until June 14 due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."
A train crash scene is to be filmed at the old Stoney Middleton - but when?!
Planning documents submitted to the Peak District National Park Authority on behalf of Jupiter Spring Productions Ltd earlier this year state: “This application involves the temporary construction of a section of railway line and a partial bridge structure on the southern face of the quarry, which a train will run off. Part of the quarry floor will be excavated to create a water-filled tank."
The movie, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, is expected to be released in May next year. We can't wait to see the scene filmed here!
