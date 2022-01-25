Police warning about e-scooters amid concerns over their illegal use in Chesterfield

In recent weeks, the Derbyshire Times has been contacted by a number of people concerned about e-scooters being used in public areas – which is against the law.

One resident said in a letter: “Living in the Saltergate area of Chesterfield, close to the town centre, I am getting increasingly concerned over the growing number of e-scooters on public pavements.

E-scooters were a popular gift last Christmas - and Derbyshire police have now issued a warning about them.

“Sheffield Road, which has a very narrow public footpath, is one particular area where e-scooters are regularly ridden.

“I also saw two very young boys both on an e-scooter riding across the central car park over Christmas.

“More and more young people are illegally riding these scooters on our public pavements.”

Another resident told the Derbyshire Times: “They (e-scooters) are dangerous and put many residents at risk using our public pavements and areas.

“A strong stance against the illegal use is required before an accident happens.”

They questioned what authorities, including the police, were doing to tackle the problem.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers locally in the Chesterfield area have not seen a noticeable increase in the use and reporting of incidents involving e-scooters but has been an increase in other parts of Derbyshire and across the country as a whole.

“While e-scooters are legally available to purchase, it’s currently against the law to ride a privately owned e-scooter in any public place in the UK.

“This includes roads, pavements, parks and town centres.

“The only place a privately owned e-scooter can be used is on private land.

“If it is used on a public road then the rider runs the risk of having their scooter seized and being prosecuted for offences like driving without a licence and insurance, dangerous driving and, if they are drunk, for drink driving.

“We will take appropriate action in line with this legislation,” the spokesperson added.

Information about e-scooters, along with other forms of transport which are currently banned from public use, can be found at www.gov.uk/government/publications/powered-transporters