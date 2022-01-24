Estate agent Rightmove’s annual Happy at Home index put the town ahead of the likes of Nottingham, Derby and Mansfield.

On the back of the study, the Derbyshire Times visited Chesterfield town centre this week to find out what folk love about the area – and also how they think it could be improved (take a look at the above video).

Chesterfield from above.

Dianne McCollum said: “I like the market.

“I like the cobbles and some of the architecture.

“It’s just a nice place to be.

“I think it’s a shame we’re losing things like the Virgin Money bank.”

Dianne McCollum.

Her husband, Ian, added: “I’d try and attract some more retailers in to the town centre.

“It’s getting a bit depressing with all the empty shops.”

“It’s a nice market town,” said Keith Catlow, who runs the KMC Watch stall in the town centre.

“People are friendly.

Ian McCollum.

“The Crooked Spire church is a major attraction for the town – it pulls in loads and loads of tourists.

“The market has always been a good feature although at the moment it doesn’t seem quite so busy.

“Car parking in Chesterfield is quite abundant – although it is quite expensive – but you don’t normally find trouble parking.”

Mr Catlow said more visitors could be drawn in if there was free parking for two hours.

Keith Catlow.

He also suggested putting ‘advertising which promotes the town in a positive light’ in the windows of empty shops.

Tracy Swift added: “Chesterfield is my hometown.

“I’ve always liked the market, the friendly people, the vibe about it.

“It’s changing, though – but Covid hasn’t helped.”

How would she make it better?

“I think it’s all about trying to get people together but that’s not always easy,” Tracy said.

Tracy Swift.

“Parking is quite expensive as well.”

Last week, Labour councillors at Chesterfield Borough Council voted to up prices at the authority’s car parks to bring in an extra £143,000.

According to the borough council, the ‘relatively small’ increases will help the authority to ‘maintain a balanced budget’ and ‘protect essential services’ – but it is a decision which has been criticised by many residents and opposition politicians.

Councillor Paul Holmes, of the Liberal Democrats, said: “The effects of Covid are not over yet even if things may soon start to ease.

“If we want the town centre to recover, then we should not be putting shoppers off with any increases this year – let alone such above inflation increases.”

Gary Webster said: “I can remember Chesterfield from the 1970s – the place was alive and buzzing.

“Now, there’s nothing here basically.

“It’s full of charity shops."

He added: “In comparison to Mansfield, Chesterfield is leaps and bounds in front.

“Mansfield has died a death.

“I’m afraid if they don’t do something with Chesterfield, it’ll go the same way.”

