Coronavirus update from Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Chesterfield Royal Hospital has provided a coronavirus update.
Shortly before 1pm on Monday, there were 55 patients with Covid at the Royal. For context, that figure was 83 two weeks ago.
A hospital spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times the number of patients needing intensive care was now thankfully very low.
Latest Government statistics show 684 people in Chesterfield had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus between January 17 and January 23 – a decrease of 49 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
In North East Derbyshire, 687 people had a confirmed positive test result from January 17 to January 23 – a week-on-week drop of 38.9 per cent.
In Bolsover, 689 people had a confirmed positive test result between January 17 and January 23 – a fall of 33.8 per cent compared to the last seven days.
Nationally, Covid cases are falling – with the number of deaths in recent weeks much lower than during previous waves.