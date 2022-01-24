Man hospitalised and road closed by police after fire at Chesterfield home

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, just after 3.20pm on Sunday, January 23.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said officers had first been alerted by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

She said: “Chesterfield Road between Alma Road and Alices View was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the scene and carry out investigations, but has now reopened.

“One man was taken to hospital suffering minor injuries and has since been discharged.

“An investigation into the fire is ongoing with Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service.

“If anyone has any information which they think could help with our enquiries, please contact us on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 22*44012.”

