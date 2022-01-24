Fire service confirms cause of Chesterfield house blaze

Mum Melissa Fox has spoken about how she and her children escaped the fire at their home in Bolsover last Sunday.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the most likely cause was electrical.

She said: “At 6.45pm hours on January 16, Firefighters from Bolsover and Staveley attended a fire in a two-storey terraced house on Nesbit Street, Bolsover.

Fire chiefs have confirmed the likely cause of a house blaze which left a young family ‘homeless’.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The fire investigation concluded the most likely cause to be accidental electrical.

“Derbyshire police were also in attendance for traffic management.”

Melissa has launched an online fundraising appeal after witnessing the smoke damage caused to the inside of the building – with most of her children’s belongings lost in the fire.