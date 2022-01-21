Sheffield Road, which has a very narrow public footpath, is one particular area where e-scooters are regularly ridden.

I also saw two very young boys both on an e-scooter riding across the central car park over Christmas. More and more young people are illegally riding these scooters on our public pavements.

I wondered what plans, actions Derbyshire Police and our local council have to deal with the growing number of people breaking the law, and making it dangerous for the rest of us on our public pavements?

A reader is concerned about e-scooters being driven on pavements in Chesterfield.

M Short

Chesterfield

