Police investigations continue after young man's death on Chesterfield road

Police were called to a collision on Winchester Road by East Midlands Ambulance Service just after 11.30pm on Monday, October 25.

Officers said a 27-year-old man, who was a pedestrian, was injured at the scene where he later died.

On Friday, Derbyshire police confirmed the woman had been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

A woman who was arrested after the death of a man on Winchester Road in Chesterfield remains on police bail.

A spokesperson for the force said there was no update on the case today but investigations continue.

The Derbyshire Times last week asked police what the woman was arrested on suspicion of. However, a force spokesperson would not provide this information, citing ‘investigative reasons’.

The man’s identity has not yet been publicly revealed.

Paying tribute on social media, people described him as a young man with ‘a heart of gold’.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police, quoting reference number 21000621781.