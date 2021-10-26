Tributes to young man with 'heart of gold' who died in Chesterfield crash

Winchester Road in Chesterfield, where the incident took place

The 27-year-old man, who was a pedestrian, died at the scene of the collision on Winchester Road, Chesterfield, last night.

Derbyshire police said a 37-year-old woman had been arrested and remains in police custody following the incident.

Officers will be in the area for most of the day as they investigate the circumstances around the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been paid on social media to the young man, and residents have been offering their condolences to his family and friends.

David Otter said ‘he was so lovely’.

He posted on the Derbyshire police Facebook page: “Had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Such sad news, he will be missed.”

Craig Smedley said on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page that it was ‘so sad’.

Hayley Sheehan said ‘we will miss you’ and Jon Wheatcroft posted ‘R.I.P my friend’.

Catherine Pyatt said ‘sleep easy mate’ and Shelbie Wheatcroft posted ‘rest in paradise’.

Peter Gambetta said it was ‘so sad’ and 27 was ‘no age at all’.

Sophie Clarice Brewin posted on the police Facebook page: “Sending all my love to the family, so sad.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Officers were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service just after 11.30pm on Monday, October 25, to Winchester Road in Chesterfield.

“A 27-year-old man, who was a pedestrian, was injured at the scene where he later died.

“A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and remains in police custody.

“Officers will be in the area for the rest of the day carrying out enquires,” the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information relating to the incident which may help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference number 21000621781.

You can also contact the Force on Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary;

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact;

Website – complete the online contact form by visiting derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.