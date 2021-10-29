Woman released on police bail after man’s death in Chesterfield

A woman was arrested after a man died following a collision in Chesterfield.

Police were called to a collision on Winchester Road by East Midlands Ambulance Service just after 11.30pm on Monday.

A 27-year-old man, who was a pedestrian, was injured at the scene where he later died.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested.

Derbyshire Constabulary has now confirmed the woman has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

The Derbyshire Times asked the force what the woman was arrested on suspicion of. However, a force spokesperson would not provide this information, citing ‘investigative reasons’.

The man’s identity has not yet been publicly revealed.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police, quoting reference number 21000621781.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.