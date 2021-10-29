Derbyshire crime commissioner’s closed-doors meeting on violence against women

Vanessa Boon - organiser of a women's march in Derby next month - said it was "disappointing" and made calls for “two-way engagement”.

Derbyshire Police’s Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster announced this week that the “public assurance” meeting would take written questions from members of the public.

It follows the deaths of Gracie Spinks and Helen Hancock, who Chief Constable Rachel Swann said were "let down" by officers.

Angelique Foster's "public assurance" meeting will be held behind closed doors

However the public cannot attend the virtual meeting – instead, it will be recorded and published after its conclusion on November 3.

Following the news, campaigner Vanessa Boon said: "It is important to have meaningful dialogue and scrutiny - especially with recent reports documenting shortfalls in police handling of cases of male violence against women and the sexual misconduct of police officers abusing their power.

"I would like to see more depth, two-way engagement, including on data analysis and case reviews with transparency about misconduct.”

Marsha Brown, founder of Bambuuu, a group supporting domestic abuse victims, said: "I am concerned that this meeting is behind closed doors and that questions sent in won't have the same meaning to the person that is reading it out and they can be diluted."

Sonya Rowbotham, head of women's support group Vox Feminarum: Women's Voices, said: "I think the fact that women can't attend to ask their questions allows for increased insecurity and much speculation around the possibility of questions being filtered out, diluted and pre-selected with answers that take up the time available."

During the meeting the Chief Constable is expected to present an account of current efforts and future plans to improve the women’s safety in Derbyshire.

Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster said: “I am prioritising the safety of those women and girls at risk of violence and sexual violence in my future plans for Derbyshire.

“I want people to feel confident and safe in their homes, in their communities and during an evening out.

“As part of my role as Police and Crime Commissioner I want to reassure myself and the residents of Derby and Derbyshire that violence against women and girls is being taken very seriously.

“This is an abhorrent crime and every effort is being made to protect those at risk, reduce offences and bring those responsible to justice.

“This new style single issue scrutiny meeting will provide the public and me with the opportunity to have an in-depth look at the work to address a problem that is currently one of the highest concerns to the general public.”