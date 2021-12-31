Police concerned about missing man last seen in Derbyshire
Police are concerned for the safety of a missing man last seen in Derbyshire.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 8:26 am
Steven Slater was last seen on Wednesday, December 29 in Matlock.
The 43-year-old is described as 5ft 4ins tall and has a bald head.
He may have been wearing an Adidas jumper, Adidas trainers and jeans.
Anyone that has seen Steven or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 501 of December 30.
You can also complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs