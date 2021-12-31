Police concerned about missing man last seen in Derbyshire

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing man last seen in Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 31st December 2021, 8:26 am

Steven Slater was last seen on Wednesday, December 29 in Matlock.

The 43-year-old is described as 5ft 4ins tall and has a bald head.

MORE: ‘Large’ cannabis grow with over 100 plants uncovered in Derbyshire town

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are concerned for the safety of missing man Steven Slater who was last seen in Derbyshire.

He may have been wearing an Adidas jumper, Adidas trainers and jeans.

Anyone that has seen Steven or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 501 of December 30.

You can also complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

PoliceDerbyshireMatlockAdidas