Police concerned about missing man last seen in Derbyshire

Steven Slater was last seen on Wednesday, December 29 in Matlock.

The 43-year-old is described as 5ft 4ins tall and has a bald head.

Police are concerned for the safety of missing man Steven Slater who was last seen in Derbyshire.

He may have been wearing an Adidas jumper, Adidas trainers and jeans.

Anyone that has seen Steven or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 501 of December 30.