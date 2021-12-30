‘Large’ cannabis grow with over 100 plants uncovered in Derbyshire town

The grow was of a significant size, with over 100 cannabis plants being discovered.

On Wednesday, December 29, a 25-year-old man was stopped by officers from Nottinghamshire Police on Radford Road in Hyson Green. He was found with £16,000 and was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and immigration offences.

A search of an address in Claramount Road, Marlpool, Heanor, which was linked to the man, was carried out shortly after and a large cannabis grow was discovered.

The arrested man remains in police custody as the grow is dismantled.

Detective Inspector Steve Topham said: “This is an excellent example of the cross-border work that goes on day-in-day-out. Criminals do not care where one county ends and another begins- but crucially neither do we.

“The cannabis grow found today numbered well in excess of 100 plants and, from the money that was being carried by this man, it is clear that this is the work of organised criminals. It is really important that people know the signs that a cannabis grow may be in their area as they pose a serious threat to those living nearby- gangs will bypass electricity meters in order to steal power but in doing so create really serious fires that have been fatal in other parts of the country.

“If you think that a cannabis grow may have been set up in your area then you can contact us, in confidence, at any time.”