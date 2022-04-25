Pictures show devastation after garden brazier fire spreads to garage and four houses in Derbyshire

Firefighters were called to attend the fire on Blackmore Street in Normanton just after 5pm on Saturday, April 23.

Several residents were evacuated from the row of four terraced properties, all of which were affected by the fire as it travelled through the roof space.

An investigation has since concluded the blaze was started accidentally by a fire pit in the garden placed too close to a garage with a wooden door and roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic photos shows the devastating impact of the accidental fire that spread from a garden brazier in Normanton

Firefighters from Long Eaton, Melbourne, Nottingham Road, Alfreton and Swadlincote attended the scene and were supported by the aerial ladder platform.

No one was injured in the fire.

Station Manager Barclay Masterson who carried out a joint fire investigation with Derbyshire police said: “The fire investigation has concluded that this was an accidental fire caused by a garden brazier.

Dramatic photos shows the devastating impact of the accidental fire that spread from a garden brazier in Normanton

“Unfortunately the brazier was placed too close to a garage which had a wooden door and roof. The wind conditions caused the fire to jump from the brazier to the garage which also contained a vehicle with fuel in its tank.

"As the fire developed the wind caused the fire to spread to the roof of the first property, before travelling through the roof space of the row of terrace houses.

“This is a devastating fire, causing damage to several homes and a caravan, but thankfully no one was injured.

“With the warmer weather arriving, I hope that this fire can serve as a reminder to anyone using a barbeque, fire pit, or garden brazier to ensure it is placed well away from the house, garage, sheds, fences and any overhanging trees and shrubs.

Dramatic photos shows the devastating impact of the accidental fire that spread from a garden brazier in Normanton

"We always advise people to have a hose pipe or bucket of water on hand when having any kind of garden fire or barbeque, however if a fire does start to get out of hand, you should ring 999 immediately.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a similar safety warning on Sunday after a wind caused flames from a garden fire to spread to a bungalow roof in Littleover.

For fire prevention advice for the home and outdoors, follow @DerbyshireFRS on Facebook or Twitter, or visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.