Goose shot through wing with arrow in ‘cruel’ attack in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for information after a goose was shot with a bow and arrow in a ‘cruel’ attack in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 25th April 2022, 10:36 am
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 1:27 pm

The Canada goose was found on Thursday along the Cressbrook stretch of the River Wye in the Peak District with an arrow, which measured about 2ft (60cm) long, through its wing.

Police said the bird was unable to fly and was captured by the river keeper near Water-cum-Jolly Dale.

The RSPCA were able to successfully remove the arrow and it is hoped the goose will make a full recovery.

Police say the Canada goose was shot with an arrow in a 'cruel' attack in Derbyshire (picture: Derbyshire Rural Crime Team)

In a post on Facebook, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “Shooting any animal with an arrow is illegal and, in this case, downright cruel. Had it not been found it would have succumbed to starvation, infection or predation with no chance.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or those who saw someone in the area with a bow and arrow on April 21, to get in touch.

