Derbyshire garden fire prompts safety warning after wind spreads flames to bungalow

A safety warning has been issued by the fire service after high winds caused flames from a garden fire to spread to a bungalow in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 25th April 2022, 9:20 am
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 9:23 am

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call to attend a blaze, which was initially reported as a fire outside a bungalow, in Malcom Grove, Littlover, at around 3pm yesterday (Sunday, April 24).

A total of four fire crews from Kingsway, Nottingham Road, Ascot Drive and Long Eaton were in attendance, supported by a crew from Chesterfield with the aerial ladder platform.

They were able to extinguish the fire and prevent further damage to a neighbouring property.

These photos show the aftermath after strong winds caused flames from a garden fire to spread to a bungalow in Littleover

Fire investigator, Station Manager Barclay Masterson said: “Unfortunately windy conditions caused a garden fire to quickly spread to the single story property, causing extensive damage to the roof.

“This is the second house fire that I have attended in less than 24 hours that has been caused by a garden fire or similar, being wiped up by the wind and the fire spreading to property.

“Fire can spread rapidly and dangerously, this is why we issue so many safety warnings and advice for people to ensure garden fires, barbeques, fire pits and braziers are positioned well away from the house, sheds, fences, and overhanging trees and shrubs and cited responsibly.

These photos show the aftermath after strong winds caused flames from a garden fire to spread to a bungalow in Littleover

"We would always advise that for any garden fire or barbeque, you have a hose pipe or bucket of water on hand, but reiterate, that if the fire does get out of hand, call 999 immediately.”

