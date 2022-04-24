Police hunt man with links to Derbyshire wanted for series of offences

Derbyshire Police have shared an appeal to trace Callum Bonney, from Oldham. He is wanted in connection with a number of offences including stalking, harassment, possession of indecent images and failing to appear at court.

The 25-year-old has links to Glossop, as well as other areas including Trafford, Bolton and Stockport.

Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 9580 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...