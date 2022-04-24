Derbyshire dealer jailed after police raid uncovered heroin, crack cocaine and knuckledusters

Faid Naif was seen dealing drugs in Uttoxeter New Road, Derby on January 17, and he was detained by officers who found wraps of suspected class A drugs.

Naif, after initially giving false details, told officers he did not live in the area. However, a quick check of a set of keys that were found on him led officers to a nearby address on the same road.

At the property, they found the 26-year-old’s dealing base, with officers discovering £6,000 worth of drugs – including crack cocaine and heroin.

Faid Naif was given a four and a half year sentence.

Further evidence of the drugs being bagged up for sale was found – along with digital scales, two knuckledusters, a number of mobile phones and nearly £1,000 in cash.

Naif, of no-fixed-abode, was charged with numerous offences and was remanded to prison after appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

He pleaded guilty to the following offences:

Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin

Supply of crack cocaine and heroin

Possession of criminal property

Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place

Possession of cannabis

After appearing at the same court on 14 April, was handed four and a half years in prison.

DC Hope, who led the investigation into Naif’s dealing, said: “The drugs Faid Naif sold in Derby caused enormous harm to our communities and his jailing is a real positive for those who live in, work in and visit our city.

“Dealers like Naif bring with them serious levels of criminality and, as is clear from the weapons found, are willing to use very serious levels of violence to ensure their illicit business is able to continue.

“Naif’s drug dealing took place in public, and I have no doubt that people in the local area were well aware of his activities.