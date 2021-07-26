Pensioner in hospital with serious injuries after crash in Derbyshire town
A pensioner is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Clay Cross at the weekend.
Officers were called to the incident between a car and a pedestrian on Market Street at 11.15am on Saturday.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “At the scene an 85-year-old man was found with serious injuries – the driver of the car, a Suzuki Celerio, was not physically inured.
“The 85-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains with injuries that are not, at this time, believed to be life-threatening.
“Enquiries continue into the circumstances of the collision and no arrests have been made.”
Residents have said they hope the man who was hospitalised makes a full recovery.
Following the collision, police shut Market Street between Bridge Street and the A61, affecting the one-way system.
The closure was in place for a number of hours.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit officers described the incident as a ‘very serious collision’.