Travellers 'break into' field near Chesterfield
Travellers have ‘broken into’ a recreation field near Chesterfield.
They moved on to the land at North Side, Tupton, on Sunday.
Councillor David Hancock, who serves Tupton on North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC), said: “The police have been alerted as, obviously, they’ve had to force entry.
“The council will start the process of obtaining an injunction on Monday and we’re hopeful the site will be cleared Wednesday.”
Coun Ross Shipman, leader of the Liberal Democrats on NEDDC, said residents had raised concerns about the police response and he will be speaking to a sergeant ‘at some point’.
The Derbyshire Times is awaiting a comment from NEDDC.