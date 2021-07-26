Travellers 'break into' field near Chesterfield

They moved on to the land at North Side, Tupton, on Sunday.

Councillor David Hancock, who serves Tupton on North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC), said: “The police have been alerted as, obviously, they’ve had to force entry.

Travellers are currently in Tupton. This is a stock picture for illustrative purposes only.

“The council will start the process of obtaining an injunction on Monday and we’re hopeful the site will be cleared Wednesday.”

Coun Ross Shipman, leader of the Liberal Democrats on NEDDC, said residents had raised concerns about the police response and he will be speaking to a sergeant ‘at some point’.

The Derbyshire Times is awaiting a comment from NEDDC.