Opposition grows to proposed new Travellers site in north Derbyshire

Developers want to change the use of the 0.15-hectare site, which already has planning permission for holiday let cabins, off Staveley Road at Duckmanton.

They say the site, close to the junction with the A632, between Arkwright Town and Long Duckmanton, would accommodate pitches for two Traveller families.

However, a number of local residents have joined councillors in raising objections to the plans, currently being considered by North East Derbyshire District Council.

Objections have been raised to a proposed Travellers site close to the A632 in north Derbyshire. Image: Google Maps.

Paul Goodwin, clerk to Sutton cum Duckmanton Parish Council, said: “This application would intrude into the countryside and it falls outside of the development area included

within the Local Plan.”

Mr Goodwin’s letter to the planning department also said it was important the application should be determined by the full planning committee.

Seven residents living in Duckmanton and Sutton cum Duckmanton have employed an agent to write a letter of objection to the proposal.

James Roberts, of JR Planning, who has put their objections together, said: “My clients fully respect the needs of the travelling community.

"However, the current application falls well short of the requirements of local and national policy and guidance.”

Mr Roberts said the site is ‘clearly not a suitable or sustainable one due to its remoteness’ and the ‘harmful visual impact’ it would have on the open countryside around it.

The group of residents also have concerns about highways safety and potential flooding at the site.

A further resident, George Stephenson, of Duckmanton, has also objected to the plans, raising concerns about the visual impact and rainwater flooding into nearby properties.

Planning documents, published on the council’s website, say there would be little change from the holiday cabins previously planned for the site.

“The only difference being that additional space would be provided for a touring caravan on each plot to facilitate the travelling lifestyle of the occupants,” a design and access statement says.

"Whereas the previous proposal was for two log cabins, it is proposed that the units would be mobile homes.”