Plans for new Travellers site in north Derbyshire

Developers want to change the use of the 0.15-hectare site, which already has planning permission for holiday let cabins, off Staveley Road at Duckmanton.

They say the site, close to the junction with the A632, between Arkwright Town and Long Duckmanton, would accommodate pitches for two Traveller families.

Planning documents, published on North East Derbyshire District Council’s website, say there would be little change from the holiday cabins.

Plans have been submitted to turn an area of land close to a major north Derbyshire road into a Traveller site. Image: Google Maps.

“The only difference being that additional space would be provided for a touring caravan on each plot to facilitate the travelling lifestyle of the occupants,” a design and access statement says.

"Whereas the previous proposal was for two log cabins, it is proposed that the units would be mobile homes.”

The Coal Authority has been asked to comment and says it does not object to the plans.

However, its reports adds: “The proposed development lies within an area that has been defined by the Coal Authority as containing potential hazards arising from former coal mining activity at the surface or shallow depth.

"Although such hazards are seldom readily visible, they can often be present and problems can occur in the future, particularly as a result of new development taking place.

"It is recommended that information outlining how former mining activities may affect the proposed development, along with any mitigation measures required.”