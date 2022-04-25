North Derbyshire villagers determined to protect 'green belt feel' as land around £1m Jacobean hall goes on market

A 10.23-acre strip of land between Hipper Hall and the River Hipper, off Holymoor Road, Holymoorside, is up for sale, marketed as an ‘excellent opportunity’ to buy real estate just 3km from the Peak District.

Residents in Holymoorside are determined to retain the ‘rural character’ of their village and a meeting has taken place to discuss ways of preventing housing development on the land.

Coun Martin Thacker, chair of Holymoorside and Walton Parish Council, said this could involve people donating to allow the parish council to purchase it on behalf of the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Martin Thacker next to Hipper Hall in Holymoorside, near Chesterfield, where a strip of land is for sale.

"This is not about ‘not in my back yard’,” Coun Thacker said.

"It is about protecting the rural character we have as a village. People in the village are not against building, but it should be in appropriate places.

"There is a green belt feel to Holymoorside which we wish to retain.

Holymoorside villagers say development on the site would ruin the rural character and setting of Hipper Hall.

"The land is a public right of way which provides great leisure opportunities and the village is known for its walkways. Maintaining the green space would also support the dairy herd farming which is synonymous with the village.

"It is also about the historical setting of Hipper Hall, which can be viewed from the road with its ancient cruck barn.”

The land is for sale, as a whole or in two separate lots, with land and estate agent WT Parker.

Details on the agent’s website say: “Lot 1 has road frontage on Holymoor Road with the potential for approximately three infill properties, subject to planning.

"The property currently lies outside the settlement development limits and within the green belt.”

Coun Thacker, who is also district councillor for Holymoorside, said the recent village meeting highlighted the ‘strength of feeling’ against development on the site.

"It was palpable,” he said. “People are really worried about the land being sold and the potential uses for it. Some of the people have lived in the village their whole lives.