Fabulous Jacobean hall with original wood panelling, mullioned windows and a crook beam barn near Chesterfield is on the market for £1million

Hipper Hall on Holymoor Road, Holymoorside is believed to date from 1620 and retains much of the original oak panelling, oak beamed ceilings and mullioned windows.

Property website Zoopla describes the hall as ‘fabulous, with a wealth of original features, charm and character."

Hipper Hall has only been owned by three families over the last century.

Accommodation includes four large bedrooms with wash basins, family bathroom, sitting room, drawing room, dining room and kitchen with walk-in pantry.

There are spacious attic rooms covering the main area of the house and a cellar.

A courtyard contains the large two storey crook barn and a further stone building incorporating two storage barns, open fronted barn ideal for garaging, former butchery and lean-to store.

A terraced garden has several lawns with one having an ornamental fishpond as its centrepiece. There are mature trees, a stone flagged patio and borders that are well stocked with ornamental shrubs and flowering plants.

An orchard has mature fruit trees and beyond the orchard lies a paddock extending to 0.75 acres.

The property is approached via a sweeping driveway.

Hipper Hall is on the books of Sally Botham Estates. For more details, call 01629 347528.

1. Drawing room The drawing room looks out over the garden, paddock and wooded hills that surround the area. This room has a stone flag floor, original oak ceiling beams, and an oak panelled wall. There is a large fire opening with a dressed stone surround, heavy corbelled lintel and raised hearth. A musket loop window is at the side of the fireplace. The room is illuminated by wall lamps with wrought iron sconces, which are also found in most rooms.

2. Reception hallway An early panelled wall with later fitted delft rack, stone flag floor and exposed oak beams are features of the reception hallway. There is an original broad oak batten door with thumb latch which opens to the dining room.

3. Dining room The L shaped room has three windows with exposed stone mullions and looks out over the garden. There is a stone flag floor, oak beamed ceiling, and oak door with thumb latch opening to a storage cupboard with fitted shelving. An oak panelled wall features a delft rack.

4. Kitchen The kitchen has a good range of units with cupboards and drawers, an inset sink and waste disposal unit. Beneath the roll edge worksurface there is space and connection for an automatic washing machine, dishwasher and tumble dryer. Fitted within the kitchen is a free-standing electric cooker with a four-ring hob, oven and grill. There is a kick space electric heater and a 1950s wall mounted electric fire.The room has an extractor fan and a clothes airer.