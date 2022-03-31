Rare opportunity to buy beautiful £400,000 historic home on the Wingerworth Hall estate

A rare opportunity has arisen to buy Cedar End – on the market for £400,000 – which is part of the south-westerly wing of the former Wingerworth Hall which was demolished in 1926.

The wow factor is there as soon as you step over the threshold of the three-bedroom property. The entrance dining room boasts a wooden parquet floor, wood panelling on the walls and exposed stone and brick wall areas.

Bespoke units are a feature of the rustic farmhouse kitchen which has a Belfast sink.

An open fireplace and exposed chimney breast draw the eye in the spacious sitting room.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a bathroom and stairs rise to a further double bedroom.

Cottage-style rockery areas, a pond, walkways and a brick workshop are included in the outdoor space.

Approached via a private driveway, the property has an open green aspect at the front and a woodland aspect at the side.

A history of the site, published on the website Zoopla, says that the manor of Wingerworth was given to the Brailsford family in the 12th century by King Henry ll. The manor house was built of stone and its living quarters were on the first floor while the lower storey was used entirely for animals and stores.

The Curzons of Kedleston, who later inherited the manor, built a new hall about 1513 which was leased and then owned by the Hunloke family for nearly 400 years.This building was demolished in 1726 and a new mansion, built by Sir Thomas Windsor Hunloke, was completed three years later. Constructed of stone from the Alton quarries, it was designed by the builder of Chatsworth House.

In an auction of the Hunloke estate in 1920, Wingerworth Hall and park were withdrawn because of lack of bidders. Several years later the hall was sold to a contractor for demolition.

For more details on Cedar End, Wingerworth Hall Estate, Wingerworth contact the agent New Oak Estates on 01246 398717.

