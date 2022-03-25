Find your perfect home in this three-bedroom Peak District cottage - on sale for £385,000

Formerly two cottages that have been converted into one, the property at Yeoman Street, Bonsall, has been sympathetically renovated by its current owners who have retained period features including deep recessed windows and a stone fireplace and added high quality fixtures and fittings.

On the market for £385,000, the cottage is listed on Zoopla as characterful throughout.

A spacious kitchen is split over two areas, with the lower level accommodating a utility area with sink unit, gloss fitted base units and integrated fridge and freezer. The upper level continues the gloss finished base units and contains a ceramic hob and double oven.

The ground floor has tall radiators in the dining room and lounge, with the lounge also having a multi-fuel burner.

Two of the bedrooms are doubles while the third is currently used as a dressing room but is large enough to be used as a bedroom, nursery or office.

The family bathroom has a P shaped bath with thermostatic shower, hardwood vanity unit with basin and mixer tap and wc.

Fantastic elevated gardens provide views across the valley and countyside. A courtyard-style garden is at the side and rear of the garden. Steps lead to a private and enclosed first tier lawn while the pathway continues to the second tier, again with a pleasant lawned garden and breathtaking views.

Parking is on the street.

For more details, contact the agent Purplebricks on 02475 118357.

1. Kitchen The kitchen is split into two areas. This upper level contains gloss finished base units, four-ring ceramic hob, eye-level double oven and a ceiling beam. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Lounge The fabulous snug style lounge has a stone recessed feature fireplace containing a multi fuel burner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room Six people can easily be accommodated at a dining table in this well proportioned room. A deep recessed window and additional stable style window flood the room with natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedroom one The main bedroom contans a recessed dressing table. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales