A new production of Dancing At Lughnasa will be presented at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield from September 13 to October 4, 2025.

A new production of multi award-winning play Dancing at Lughnasa will be the first to be helmed by Sheffield Theatres’ incoming artistic director Elizabeth Newman.

Brian Friel’s drama casts the spotlight on five sisters whose lives are bound by responsibilities and social expectations. When influences from a wider, more modern world creep into their home, the sisters are swept along in a sea of change and suddenly the life they know is gone for good.

The drama is a powerful and moving exploration of reflection, memory and how the future will arrive no matter how much we resist. Friel loosely based his play on his mother and aunts who lived in a small town in County Donegal, Ireland.

Martha Dunlea, Rachel O’Connell, Siobhan O’Kelly, Laura Pyper and Natalie Radmall-Quirke will play the sisters in the production which runs at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre from September 13 to October 4, 2025.

Dancing at Lughnasa is co-production by Sheffield Theatres and Royal Exchange Theatre.

Tickets cost from £15 for the performances in Sheffield; book online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.