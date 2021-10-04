More plans approved for new Greggs in Chesterfield

A new Greggs is coming to Chesterfield.

The popular company is set to open a store at the former Lloyds Pharmacy unit at The Hanger, Chatsworth Road.

Chesterfield Borough Council has now given the firm conditional permission for an application to install new windows at the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority previously gave the business conditional permission to install signs, window graphics and internal promotional digital screens at the unit.

The news comes after a new McDonald’s opened nearby on West Bars.

There are several Greggs in the Chesterfield area. The one at the Pavements Shopping Centre recently closed.

The Derbyshire Times asked Greggs when its new store will open. We’re yet to receive a response from the company.

Founded in 1939, Greggs is perhaps best-known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan snacks.

The firm had a strong first half of the year, with revenue returning return close to pre-pandemic levels.