Mission Impossible 7: Video emerges of people jumping off end of railway line at Derbyshire's Darlton Quarry

The below video was shared on the Tom Cruise News Twitter account.

Last month, Derbyshire police said ‘unauthorised’ base jumpers were spotted leaping off the set in Stoney Middleton.

They were told two unknown people with parachutes had jumped off a train bridge built for the film and had made it safely to the bottom.

Officers searched the area but were not able to find the mystery jumpers.

The Sun previously reported that Mr Cruise was ‘forced to call security to tackle intruders’ at the site.

On Friday, a train – which will be filmed crashing at the former quarry – arrived in the Derbyshire village.

A screenshot from the video.

It remains to be seen if Hollywood star Mr Cruise – who plays Ethan Hunt in the franchise – will be coming to Derbyshire…