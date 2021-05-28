Pete Grafton, owner of Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton, took the below picture of the train on its way to Darlton Quarry.

He said: “Everybody was out to look at it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Grafton, owner of Toll Bar Fish and Chips, sent us this picture of the train arriving in Stoney Middleton.

“It’s quite exciting!”

Jupiter Spring Productions Ltd has permission to shoot a dramatic train crash scene at the old quarry.

Work has been taking place to construct an eye-catching set at the site – with filming expected to take place soon.

A section of Middleton Lane is now closed until Sunday.

Darlton Quarry on Friday morning. Picture by Brian Eyre.

A Derbyshire County Council notice states the reason for the temporary closure is to ‘facilitate the movement of heavy freight’.

It remains to be seen if Hollywood star Tom Cruise – who plays Ethan Hunt in the franchise – will be coming to Derbyshire...