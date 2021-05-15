Mission Impossible 7 director responds after criticism about ‘two newcomers’ at Derbyshire train crash set
The director of Mission Impossible 7 has hit back after criticism from a Derbyshire resident.
A train crash scene for the movie is to be filmed at Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton soon.
A woman tweeted director Christoper McQuarrie saying: “Disappointed that two newcomers in Stoney Middleton have tarnished warm welcome for filming Mission Impossible in Darlton Quarry.
“They don’t speak for us all.
“My 86-year-old mum (possibly longest standing resident in village) and rest of family are very excited.
“Happy, safe filming!”
Mr McQuarrie responded: “We don’t consider the welcome tarnished.
“Everyone has been very kind and we could not be more grateful.
“Thank you kindly.”
Tom Cruise, who plays action man Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible films, has been spotted in the south of the UK this week.
However, it remains to be seen if he will come to Derbyshire for filming.
Mission Impossible 7 is expected to be released in May next year.