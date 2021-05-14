Tom Cruise spotted filming Mission Impossible 7 – as roads set for closure near Derbyshire’s Darlton Quarry

Tom Cruise has been spotted in the south of the UK this week – but it remains to be seen if he will come to Derbyshire for Mission Impossible 7 filming.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 14th May 2021, 1:38 pm

The actor, who plays action man Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible films, was pictured standing with residents in Leighton Buzzard on Wednesday after he landed there via helicopter.

Over the last few weeks, work has been taking place to construct an eye-catching train crash set at the old Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton.

Tom Cruise in Leighton Buzzard. Picture by Dave Burton.

Rehearsals, filming and site clearance are expected to be complete within the next few weeks.

A notice has been put up about temporary road closures near Darlton Quarry.

It states Middleton Lane will be shut from May 14 to May 16 and from May 28 to May 30.

The road will be closed for a distance of 600 metres between the junction with Black Harry Lane and Highfields Barn.

Mission Impossible 7 is expected to be released in May 2022.

