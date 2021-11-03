Man who died in Chesterfield tragedy formally named as inquest opens

John Wright's inquest was opened at Chesterfield Coroner's Court, located inside the town hall.

Police were called to Winchester Road by East Midlands Ambulance Service just after 11.30pm on October 25.

John Wright, who would have celebrated his 28th birthday on October 26, was injured at the scene where he later died.

His inquest was opened at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Wednesday.

Dr Robert Hunter, senior coroner, read out a statement from a PC Lound, a forensic collision investigator with Derbyshire Constabulary.

His statement said CCTV footage showed a car – which was believed to have contained a female and a male passenger – pulled up on Winchester Road.

The statement continued: “The passenger is seen to exit and walk around to the front of the car.

“The vehicle drives towards the male.

“It appears the vehicle drives over him and continues along the road.”

The vehicle drove back and the driver was seen to exit the vehicle before emergency services were called to the scene, the statement added.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested in connection with Mr Wright’s death.

Derbyshire Constabulary has confirmed the woman remains released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

The Derbyshire Times last week asked police what the woman was arrested on suspicion of. However, a force spokesperson would not provide this information, citing ‘investigative reasons’.

Dr Hunter told the inquest Mr Wright was single, he lived at Winchester Road and he worked as a highways maintenance worker.

A provisional cause of Mr Wright’s death has been recorded as ‘head injury, pending further tests’.

Dr Hunter said: “I adjourn the inquest pending a full post-mortem report and the outcome of any police investigation or criminal charges.

“I extend my condolences to Mr Wright's family and friends.”

Paying tribute on social media, people described Mr Wright as a young man with ‘a heart of gold’.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police, quoting reference number 21000621781.