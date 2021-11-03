Popular Chesterfield venue plans to create new spa and outdoor pools

Ringwood Hall in Brimington has submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council to expand its current Garden Secret Spa.

The new facility would include treatment rooms, a sauna, a fire pit and two outdoor pools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ringwood Hall's current Garden Secret Spa.

If the application is approved, the development would be located on the south western boundary of the Grade II-listed property. This land used to have greenhouses which provided produce for the kitchens.

According to a planning statement submitted to the borough council on behalf of the applicant, the proposal would ‘create approximately 30 more jobs’ and ‘create another award-winning spa … giving people the opportunity to relax in a spacious and safe environment’, helping to ‘put Chesterfield on the map’.

The documents add: “Since the pandemic, clients are more aware than ever of the benefits of looking after themselves and their well-being.

“The proposed development would allow the necessary growth and and be able to compete with some of the country’s finest spa destinations such as Champneys in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate, Ragdale Hall Spa in Melton Mowbray, Carden Park in Chester and Low Wood Bay in Windermere.

“This in turn would attract clients to Chesterfield not only to enjoy the facilities at Ringwood, but also to take in all that the Peak District has to offer on their doorstep.”

The new facility would be open seven-days-a-week, including Bank Holidays, from 9am to 9pm.

It is not yet known when a decision on the application will be made.