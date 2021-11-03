Nine landmark Chesterfield heritage buildings 'at risk': From churches, mansions and cinemas to forgotten town centre gems

3. Dunston Hall outbuildings

Chesterfield and District Civic Society said: "The current owner of Dunston Hall has recently carried out work to a listed building, and work affecting the setting of a listed building, without first obtaining listed building consent. There is a risk that he will similarly carry out work without first obtaining listed building consent on the two grade II listed ranges of outbuildings." Owner David Harrison has permission to turn the hall into a wedding venue and plans to open up the property’s ‘stunning’ interior and create a ‘baby Chatsworth’.

Photo: Submitted