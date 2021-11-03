Nine landmark Chesterfield heritage buildings 'at risk': From churches, mansions and cinemas to forgotten town centre gems

They range from 17th Century mansions to ‘stunning’ places of worship, and from cinemas to neglected and hidden town centre buildings.
Some are well-known landmarks and others are forgotten gems.
Chesterfield and District Civic Society believes many of the people and organisations which own the properties are ‘doing their best’ to maintain them but some need a lot of work to return them to former glories.
Historic England produces its own register of at risk buildings which includes places of worship, monuments, parks and gardens, conservation areas, battlefields and wreck sites that are listed and have been assessed and found to be at risk.
Here are nine buildings Chesterfield and District Civic Society considers are at risk:
1. Hurst House, Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield
Hurst House was built as a private house around 1840. It was occupied by Chesterfield Grammar School from 1928–67 and later a community education centre. The building fell empty in 2014.
2. Tapton House
Tapton House was built around 1790 by a local banking family, the Wilkinsons, and was briefly occupied by Father of the Railways George Stephenson (1838–48). It was the home of the Markham family 1873–1925, occupied by a secondary school 1931–91 and later by Chesterfield College. Chesterfield Civic Society said: "Owned and very well maintained by Chesterfield Borough Council but at risk unless a viable new use is found for the mansion and school buildings."
3. Dunston Hall outbuildings
Chesterfield and District Civic Society said: "The current owner of Dunston Hall has recently carried out work to a listed building, and work affecting the setting of a listed building, without first obtaining listed building consent. There is a risk that he will similarly carry out work without first obtaining listed building consent on the two grade II listed ranges of outbuildings." Owner David Harrison has permission to turn the hall into a wedding venue and plans to open up the property’s ‘stunning’ interior and create a ‘baby Chatsworth’.
4. St Andrew’s church, Barrow Hill
St Andrew’s church, Barrow Hill, is important as the first major building designed by Barry Parker and Raymond Unwin, then of Chesterfield, later to become internationally famous Arts & Crafts Movement architects. Chesterfield Civic Society said: "About to be declared redundant; no future use has yet been identified."
