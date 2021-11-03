Staff at New Tupton's Morrisons Daily.

Take a look around new Morrisons Daily store near Chesterfield

A new Morrisons Daily store has opened near Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 11:23 am

The shop, located on Nethermoor Road in New Tupton, launched at the end of October and now our photographer Brian Eyre has been for a look around...

1. New Morrisons Daily

The store used to be a McColl’s shop. In March, Morrisons and McColl's announced they were 'extending their wholesale supply partnership' in a move which will see 300 McColl's stores converted into the Morrisons Daily brand over the next three years.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. New Morrisons Daily

While still owned and operated by McColl’s, the shop will offer an 'enhanced range of fresh groceries and convenience goods', according to a spokesperson for the store.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. New Morrisons Daily

The spokesperson added: "Whether the need is breakfast, lunch, dinner or just a light snack, we are excited to offer the local community with a wide range of everyday convenience goods which will include Morrisons own-label food and quality baked goods."

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. New Morrisons Daily

The exterior of the shop.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3