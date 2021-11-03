Take a look around new Morrisons Daily store near Chesterfield

The shop, located on Nethermoor Road in New Tupton, launched at the end of October and now our photographer Brian Eyre has been for a look around...
1. New Morrisons Daily
The store used to be a McColl’s shop. In March, Morrisons and McColl's announced they were 'extending their wholesale supply partnership' in a move which will see 300 McColl's stores converted into the Morrisons Daily brand over the next three years.
2. New Morrisons Daily
While still owned and operated by McColl’s, the shop will offer an 'enhanced range of fresh groceries and convenience goods', according to a spokesperson for the store.
3. New Morrisons Daily
The spokesperson added: "Whether the need is breakfast, lunch, dinner or just a light snack, we are excited to offer the local community with a wide range of everyday convenience goods which will include Morrisons own-label food and quality baked goods."
4. New Morrisons Daily
The exterior of the shop.
